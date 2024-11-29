Closures – Algoma District

Algoma Family Services will be closing our offices today across the Algoma District.

All schools will be closed in Sault Ste. Marie and Central Algoma (except for Thessalon Public School) today.

Mountain View Public School will be closed today due to the Highway 17 N closure from Heyden to Wawa.

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area

Due to the poor road conditions and visibility concerns, all school-related transportation will be canceled for all schools in the Sault Ste Marie area (November 29, 2024).

Schools will remain open.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island

Due to the poor road conditions and visibility concerns, all school related transportation will be canceled for schools in the Central Algoma area (November 29, 2024).

Schools will remain open.

Note: transportation to/from Thessalon Public School will be running today

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area

No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.

No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule

Cancellations can be reference by clicking on the link below: