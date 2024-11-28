NWMO to proceed with Site Characterization Process in Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Territory

Chief and Council of Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) have issued this statement in response to the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO) decision to proceed with the Site Characterization Process for the proposed Deep Geological Repository (DGR) in WLON’s traditional territory. For over a decade, Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has been involved in discussions and information sharing through a “Learn More Agreement” with the NWMO that has enabled WLON’s members and leadership to thoroughly examine what potentially hosting a DGR could mean not only to our Nation, but to all of Canada.

Chief Clayton Wetelainen announced: “We acknowledge the NWMO site selection decision, and we look forward to continuing to work closely as this project enters the regulatory assessment phase. WLON views our role as the potential host for Canada’s used nuclear fuel as one of the most important responsibilities of our time. We can not ignore this challenge and allow it to become a burden for future generations. Our membership spoke with a clear voice in our willingness decision that we have the bravery and courage to continue to the next phase of this project.”

WLON’s Chief and Council also issued the following statement: “It’s been a long road to this point, and in many ways, the journey has just begun. We will continue to work closely with the NWMO to ensure that our role as the guardians of our land and water remains central to the decision-making process. This project can only continue if it can be proven that it will be built safely, with respect to the environment and in a manner that protects Anishnaabe values.”

Now that NWMO has rendered their site selection decision, the project will begin what is likely to be the largest and most strenuous impact assessment in Canadian history. The project will be subject to a rigorous regulatory process as set out by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC). In addition, the project will be subject to a determination from WLON’s Sovereign regulatory decision-making process: the WLON Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process (WLON-RAAP). Chief Wetelainen added that: “The WLON-RAAP asserts our Sovereign rights while protecting our Anishinaabe Values and Laws. This project will be under intense scrutiny by our Nation’s regulatory process in addition to the regulatory oversight by IAAC and the CNSC. Wabigoon will ensure that safety, environmental protection and Anishnaabe values are upheld throughout this process.”