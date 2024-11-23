Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – November 23rd

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. High +1. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill near -8.
    • Sunday – Increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill near -9. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -5 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill near -8.
    • Sunday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 14. Wind chill near -11. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Pat King (2022 “Freedom Convoy”) was found guilty on one count each of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, counselling others to obstruct police and two counts of disobeying a court order. The Alberta resident was found not guilty on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police himself.
  • Highway 11/17 is closed between Sistonen’s Corner to Highway 590 due to a fatal collision.  The highway has been closed since 7:30 p.m. yesterday.
