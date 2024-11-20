Wednesday Morning News – November 20

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain mixed with drizzle. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low +3.
- Thursday – Periods of rain. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 late in the afternoon. High +4.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain mixed with drizzle. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low +2.
- Thursday – Periods of rain. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50
becoming light late in the afternoon. High +4.
News Tidbits:
- Arthur Frommer, the travel guidebook author and founder of the Frommer’s brand, has died at age 95 from complications of pneumonia. His 1957 book “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,”, updated annually until 2007, has sold millions of copies since its initial publication.
- The Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre is holding their Annual Christmas Bake Sale and White Elephant Table. The WGSC is requesting donations of items for their White Elephant Table and goodies for the Bake Sale.
- The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) has elected its new leadership for the Board of Trustees. During the monthly meeting held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Mount St. Joseph Catholic Education Centre, Sandra Turco was newly elected as Chairperson, while John Bruno was re-elected as Vice-Chairperson.
Don’t Forget:
- Today, November 20th, 2024 at 12:55 p.m., a public test message will be distributed through Alert Ready, Canada’s National Public Alerting System, in most provinces and territories over television, radio and compatible wireless devices. Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts.
