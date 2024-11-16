SSM OPP – Goulais Resident Charged with Impaired

A traffic stop on Highway 17 north of the city has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On November 7, 2024, at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17 near Sixth Line.

A traffic stop was conducted in Heyden, where investigation determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Clayton Isaac HULT, 24 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 2, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.