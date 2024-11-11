EC – Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

White River – Dubreuilville.

and area shown in grey to the right

Rain is expected to transition to snow early this morning as temperatures drop below freezing. Icy road conditions will likely develop as a result.

While total snowfall amount are not expected to be overly high (5 to 10 cm), the snow may fall heavily for brief periods of time (peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour).

In addition, increasing northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h may result in areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.