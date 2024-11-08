Elliot Lake OPP – Elliot Lake Man Charged after Road Rage Incident

On November 7, 2024, the complainant reported a neighbour from Mississauga Avenue following them in their vehicle, giving them the middle finger, then dangerously passing on the roadway in front of Elliot Lake Secondary School. The neighbour continued to harass the complainant by following them to a grocery store parking lot where he verbally berated them.

Police later attended the neighbour’s residence. He was very uncooperative with police and refused to listen to reason or simple instructions. A short altercation ensued but police were able to safely make an arrest.

David Michael DAWSON, 42 years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Criminal harassment – threatening conduct

Resist peace officer

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 12, 2024.