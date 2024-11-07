Autism Coalition Calls for Vulnerable Persons Alert System Following Recent Incident

The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) is calling for the immediate implementation of the Vulnerable Persons Alert system in light of the recent incident involving Logan, an 18-year-old autistic individual who went missing in Havelock, Ontario, for over two weeks. While we are relieved that Logan was found safe, this incident highlights significant gaps in our current approach to locating vulnerable individuals.

The OAC acknowledges the efforts of the police and the community in the search for Logan. However, the situation has raised important questions about existing protocols and the urgency with which such cases are handled. It is crucial to understand why these gaps exist and to work collaboratively with the Ontario government, law enforcement, and other community partners to find effective solutions.

The recent incident underscores the urgent need for a Vulnerable Persons Alert system. We must ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are protected and that we have robust systems in place to respond swiftly and effectively in such situations.

Bill 74, which proposes the establishment of the Vulnerable Persons Alert system, has been stalled for too long. The OAC urges the Ontario government to prioritize the passage and implementation of this critical legislation. The safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals in our community depend on it.

The OAC is ready and willing to engage in open dialogue with the Ontario government, law enforcement, and other community partners to develop a comprehensive plan to protect vulnerable individuals. We believe that through collaboration, we can address these gaps and implement a system that will prevent future tragedies.

SOURCE: The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC)