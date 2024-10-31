Schreiber OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Vehicle Check

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified by a Conservation Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) of a subject being detained, on Mill Road, near Terrace Bay.

As a result of the investigation, Donald BEDARD 43-years-old, of Terrace Bay has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.