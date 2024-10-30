PREVOST, Georgette

Décédée paisiblement au Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa le vendredi 25 octobre 2024 à l’âge de 91 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de feu Raymond Prevost. Mère aimante de Lynne Lavoie (Mario), Anne Bouffard (feu Mario), Joelle Prevost, Claude Prevost (Dannie Champagne), Guylaine Prevost (Sege Fournier), Cathy P. Belanger (Francis), et Paul Prevost. Fière grand-mère de 14, arrière-grand-mère de 25 enfants et arrière-arrière-grand-mère d’un enfant. Chère sœur de feu Gertrude Prevost (feu Laurier), Georges St-Pierre (feu Lise), Roger St-Pierre, feu Maurice St-Pierre (feu Marie-Marthe) et Marie-Rose (feu Rosario Ramsay). Ses nombreux neveux et nièces se souviendront d’elle avec amour.

La crémation aura lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre, à Sault Ste. Marie. Un service commémoratif aura lieu à l’été 2025. La famille apprécierait des dons commémoratifs à la Fondation des maladies du coeur de l’Ontario.

Les arrangements ont été confiés au Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Friday October 25, 2024 at the age of 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond Prevost. Loving mother of Lynne Lavoie (Mario), Anne Bouffard (late Mario), Joelle Prevost, Claude Prevost (Dannie Champagne), Guylaine Prevost (Sege Fournier), Cathy P. Belanger (Francis), and Paul Prevost. Proud grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 25, and great great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of the late Gertrude Prevost (late Laurier Prevost), Georges St-Pierre (late Lise), Roger St-Pierre, late Maurice St-Pierre (late Marie-Marthe) and Marie-Rose (late Rosario Ramsay). She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2025.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.