Rain then Snow expected Wednesday & Thursday

At 4:53 p.m. today, Environment Canada issued a S pecial Weather Statement in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park and regions shown at right.

Rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday before transitioning to the first snowfall of the season (5 to 10 cm) for northern portions of northeastern Ontario. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly for areas from Wawa to Timmins. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns that total snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain, however, snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.