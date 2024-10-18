Search continues for Juanita Migwans

The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM Police) and the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Juanita MIGWANS.

On October 7, 2024, UCCM Police received a report of a missing person identified as 30-year-old Juanita MIGWANS of M’Chigeeng, who was last seen walking on Highway 551 and Oakhill Drive in M’Chigeeng, on October 2, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket and dark-coloured pants.

Juanita MIGWANS is described as an Indigenous female, with a slim build, approximately 5’6″ (168 cm) and 110 pounds (50 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

The investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit in conjunction with the UCCM Police and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation or the whereabouts of Juanita should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.