Claimants have until June 27, 2025, to Submit Missing Information under the Federal Indian Day School Settlement

Individuals who have submitted a Claim Form for the Federal Indian Day School Settlement but have missing information must provide the required details by June 27, 2025, to ensure their Claim can be processed by the Administrator.

The June 27, 2025, deadline applies to those who submitted a Claim Form or Extension Request Form by final claims deadline of January 13, 2023. The Administrator is not accepting new Claims.

“Over 17,000 Claim Forms remain unprocessed because they were either unsigned, missing school details or other required information,” said Cam Cameron, Class Counsel Lead for the Federal Indian Day School Settlement. “If you’ve submitted a Claim for compensation and have not heard back from the Administrator, you should contact them as soon as possible to check the status of your Claim.”

Claims with missing, incomplete, or out-of-date information – such as contact information – cannot be processed and compensation cannot be issued. For instance, if the Claim Form is missing the school name or dates/years of attendance, the Claim cannot be processed. Some Claims are missing the Claimant’s signature or valid identification. For Estate Claims, there may be insufficient information and documentation to identify and validate the Estate Representative.

“At this time, many Claims cannot be assessed or paid until the missing information is submitted,” added Cameron. “If the missing information is not provided by June 27, 2025, those Claims may be denied.”

Claimants who have not heard from the Administrator are strongly encouraged to check their Claim status by calling 1-888-221-2898 or emailing [email protected] as soon as possible.

Supports available to Claimants

Class Counsel continues to provide free legal support to Claimants. Legal support is available at no cost by contacting 1-844-539-3815 or emailing [email protected]. The Administrator is also available to assist Claimants in verifying and submitting their missing information.

Mental health counselling and crisis support are also available to Claimants at no cost 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness Helpline. Contact Hope for Wellness for free services at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at www.HopeForWellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Learn more about the Federal Indian Day School Settlement at www.IndianDaySchools.com.

