Invasive Species Action Leader, Sarah Rang, Recognized at North American Event

Invasive Species Centre Executive Director Sarah Rang was awarded the Leadership Achievement Award at the 32nd North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) Annual Conference in Missoula, Montana.

As highlighted in the conference, invasive species have a global cost of more than $400 billion each year. In Ontario, invasive species have impacts on agriculture, fisheries, forestry, healthcare, tourism, and recreation activities such as swimming and boating. Also, a focus during this year’s conference is the importance of collaborative partnerships to reduce these impacts and protect natural landscapes from invasive species.

The Leadership Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding contributions to NAISMA. The traits of vision, integrity, commitment to excellence, and innovation are sought out for this award.

Sarah has served on the NAISMA Board of Directors since 2021. In her nomination, it was noted that Sarah has provided invaluable wisdom and contributions in her service to the NAISMA Board in the last four years, serving on committees including being the founding co-chair for the Board’s Development and Education and Prevention committees.

“Sarah embodies all the characteristics of an outstanding leader, and the Invasive Species Centre Board and team congratulates her on this award,” says Robert Lambe, Invasive Species Centre Board of Directors Chair. “We deeply value our partnerships with other agencies and organizations moving the bar on invasive species, and this award is a testament to the power of those partnerships.”

The Invasive Species Centre is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie and delivers programs across Canada and beyond to mobilize action against invasive species that harm the environment, economy, and society. Interested community members and organizations can learn more by visiting www.invasivespeciescentre.ca.