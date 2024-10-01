Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Heyden to Sault Ste. Marie) OPEN

Oct 1, 2024 at 17:25

Highway 17 has been reopened (17:07),

Oct 1, 2024 at 15:54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oct 1, 2024 at 14:36

ON511 is reporting that Highway 17 is closed due to a vehicle fire at Trout Lake Road in Aweres Township (Heyden). Travellers from Wawa will be able to travel as far south as Heyden. The highway was closed at 1:57 p.m.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*