Hwy 17 (Heyden to Sault Ste. Marie) OPEN

Oct 1, 2024 at 17:25
Highway 17 has been reopened (17:07),
Oct 1, 2024 at 15:54
Oct 1, 2024 at 14:36
ON511 is reporting that Highway 17 is closed due to a vehicle fire at Trout Lake Road in Aweres Township (Heyden). Travellers from Wawa will be able to travel as far south as Heyden. The highway was closed at 1:57 p.m.
