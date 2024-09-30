East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving Complaint

On September 28, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous complaints on Paris Drive about a female driving erratically in a small grey Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV). The complainants also reported that the girl driving looked to be high on drugs and almost hit them. Police later located the SUV at a known residence on Tokyo Crescent and the female driver was subsequently arrested. Also, in her possession was approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The driver was later assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) and charged.

Myra SOUTHWIND, 47-years-old, from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance -Methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 12, 2024.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.