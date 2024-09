Sep 27, 2024 at 07:04

At 7 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for the following areas:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Deep River – Whitney – Eastern Algonquin Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Locally dense fog has developed and will persist into early this morning before dissipating.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.