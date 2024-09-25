Transport closes Eastbound Lane on Old Woman Hill

Emergency Services were called to the Old Woman Hill, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When Wawa-news arrived, a transport was blocking the east bound lane about 3/4 down the hill. A line of fluid marked the highway for about 500ft before the truck stopped, and firefighters were applying absorbant material to the area beside the front driver’s wheel. The scent of bruning brakes was apparent.

SE OPP were allowing northbound traffic to go through, but were holding southbound traffic on the hill.

ON511 reported that “Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Old Woman Bay area due to a vehicle fire.”

A heavy tow and tractor arrived a short time later to take the load and the disabled tractor off the hill.