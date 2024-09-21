Water Outage – UPDATED

Water has returned to residents of Wawa – although the pressure is low for some residents.

Wawa-news has been able to comfirm with several residents that there is no water in Wawa (Centennial, Hillcrest, Darwin). The water slowed to a trickle, then was completely off. Just prior to the water going dry, there was a very short power outage (couple minutes long).

There is still water in Michipicoten River Village, they have a reservoir that would hold wter for several days.