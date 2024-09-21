Saturday Morning News – September 21

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches overnight. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 20 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 4 are being held, 4 are under control and 10 are being observed. The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region. There are areas of extreme fire hazard south of Timmins and north of Kapuskasing. There is a low fire hazard for areas along the Lake Superior shore as well as along James Bay from Fort Albany to north past Ekwan River.
