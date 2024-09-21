Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

Sep 21, 2024 at 23:07
At 22:47, ON511 reported that the highway closure (incident) had been cleared.
Sep 21, 2024 at 15:45
The northbound lane has been opened for traffic. Please be careful in the area, there may still be emergency services working.
Sep 21, 2024 at 13:59
A collision at Catfish Lake has closed Hwy 17. Wawa Fire, SE OPP and Algoma EMS have responded to the collision.
There is no further information available at this time.
