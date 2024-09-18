Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation Launches the Employer Insights Survey to Capture Local Workforce Data

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC), in collaboration with other regional community partners, is pleased to announce the launch of the Employer Insights Survey, formerly known as the EmployerOne Survey. This local survey provides employers throughout the District of Algoma with a valuable platform to voice their needs on various HR topics, including recruitment practices, retention strategies and challenges, workforce outlooks for both the present and future, and issues related to skills, training, and education.

“Understanding the unique characteristics and needs of local businesses is essential for delivering effective support and resources,” said Silvia Alves, Executive Director of AWIC. “By gaining insights into the current state of the workforce and prevailing hiring trends, we can make informed decisions about local recruitment and talent development approaches.”

“The more employers participate in the survey, the more robust and validated our data will be,” Alves added. “This collective input is vital for creating accurate and actionable insights to benefit the entire region.”

The survey will produce a comprehensive labour market snapshot, identifying key issues and challenges faced by businesses and industries within the region. This information is essential for crafting local strategies designed to support and advance the success of local businesses. Completing the survey will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes. “Whether your business is small or large, your input is crucial for shaping future programs and services and ensuring a well-trained and sustainable workforce.”

Funded by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), the Employer Insights Survey aims to gather valuable feedback from local employers to better align workforce development efforts with the needs of the District of Algoma.

For more information about the Employer Insights Survey or to participate, please visit www.awic.ca.

About Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC):

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) is a non-profit organization serving the District of Algoma and is committed to advancing workforce development and supporting employment opportunities. AWIC is an essential resource for local economic growth and community well-being through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives. The organization leverages research and data collection to effectively support the region’s development and address workforce challenges.