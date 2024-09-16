Rock Island House Concert – Thursday, September 19th

Alternative indie folk singer Rory Taillon has a voice that needs to be heard. Since 2012 Rory has released three albums and two EPs with his fourth full length album “Now It’s Quiet” being released just last month.

Rory was trained as a classical singer from a young age and his years of study are evident in the power and control that he has over his voice. He uses his warm guitar tone, haunting lyrics, dynamic voice, layers of looping and the thumping of his kick drum to take the audience on a journey through his set from exhilarating highs to emotional lows.

He does not shy away from difficult subjects in his music. Dealing with loss, grief and living with the struggles of mental health issues. Rory’s tall stature and striking presence are contrasted beautifully by his soft gentle demeanour and his vulnerable lyrics.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. With a suggested donation of $20 for the artist and a can for the Wawa Food Bank.