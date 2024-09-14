Hwy 17 (Wawa to SSM) One Lane OPEN

Sep 14, 2024 at 13:11

Wawa Fire has left the scene, and the highway is now open to one lane.

Sep 14, 2024 at 12:26

Hwy 17 has been closed due to a commercial vehicle fire south of Wawa. The Wawa Fire Department is responding.

OPP will have placed barricades at Pinewood Drive, but the closure at the south end is unknown.

There is no further information available at this time.