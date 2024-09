Househould Hazardous Waste Day

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

26 Magpie Road – Public Works Yard (Gate Entrance)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2024 (9:00 AM TO 1:00 PM)

PRODUCTS

Automotive and Garage products

Antifreeze, transmission fluid, batteries and battery acid, gasoline, diesel fuel kerosene, motor oil, auto waxes, automotive fluids.

Household Cleaning Products

Ammonia-based, chlorine bleach, disinfectants, drain de-cloggers (acids and bases), oven cleaners, window cleaners.

Miscellaneous Products

Aerosols (empty containers as well), thinners and turpentine, dry cell batteries (disposable & rechargeable), propane cylinders, BBQ lighter fluids, fluorescent light tubes and bulbs (unbroken), photographic chemicals, pharmaceuticals (medicines & old prescriptions) and sharps (place in a rigid plastic container), nail polish & nail polish remover, thermometers, thermostats and switches, glues and adhesives, pool chemicals and bleach (DO NOT MIX. Keep separate from each other and from other chemicals).

Paints and paint related materials – DO NOT mix latex with oil base paints.

Oil base and latex paint, furniture and paint strippers, driveway sealers and roof patch, brush cleaners, primers, stains, varnishes, wood preservative, linseed oil, wood stains, varsol, solvents

Pesticides and garden products

Flea collars and sprays, mothballs, roach and ant poisons, arsenicals, fungicides, fertilizers, insecticides, weed killers (herbicide), (slugs & snail bait), rat and mouse poisons.

NOT ACCEPTED

NO commercial, industrial or institutional wastes will be accepted.

Radioactive materials, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, biological wastes, PCB wastes, helium or Freon tanks or unknown waste.

Old electronics and tires will not be accepted at this event.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL:

Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services

(705) 856-2244 ext. 252