Happenings at First United Church Wawa – August 28

The scriptures for last Sunday were: 1 Kings 8 : 1,6,10-11,22-30, 41-43 Solomon calls on God to keep God’s promise, Psalm 84 How lovely is your dwelling place, O God. Ephesians 6: 10 – 20 Put on the whole armour of God. John 6: 56-69 To whom do we go? You have the words of eternal life.

In the Kings reading, God’s place is one of inclusivity ( welcoming and listening to the foreigner). The Psalm continues this theme of God’s dwelling place. Sanctuaries have been considered God’s sacred living space. What does it mean that church sanctuaries are being repurposed into coffee shops, or bed and breakfasts, apartments? What if the next generation doesn’t imagine God’s dwelling place the same as we do? What if they need to create their own sacred space for God? While Ephesians urges us to put on the whole armour of God, is it meant to be rigid and stagnant? Are we really meant to understand ourselves as a fighting force to preserve our sanctuaries? The gospel invites us to consider the invitation to eternal life. What is too hard about those “bread of life” words that causes many to give up? Do you go to the Spirit when life is too hard? Do you go to God’s dwelling place? What and who restores you when you are in God’s sacred space?

Announcements:

Sunday September 1, the United Church congregation will participate with St Paul’s Anglican church at 10:30am.

The United Church will resume their regular services on September 8 at 11:00 am. All are welcome.

September 7, Saturday at 3:00 pm, the Prayer Shawl group will meet in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. If you do not have wool or needles they can be supplied.

September 5, Thurs. At 7:00, the Church board will meet via Zoom

September 9, Monday at 7:00 pm the U.C.W. will meet.

September 3, The Thrift Shop will accept donations for the Fall Thrift Shop.