Between the Covers – August 27

Wawa PL’s Scavenger Hunt Winners! Congratulations and thank you all for your participation! And thank you to our amazing donors!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “Eruption” by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, “The Housemaid is Watching” by Freida McFadden, “The Midnight Feast” by Lucy Foley and “Flash Back” by Iris Johansen.

En Français, nous avons “La veritable force de la nature” par Maude Michaud. Come on in and check it out.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith. Come on in and check it out. From Goodreads:

When novelist Owen Quine goes missing, his wife calls in private detective Cormoran Strike. At first, Mrs. Quine just thinks her husband has gone off by himself for a few days—as he has done before—and she wants Strike to find him and bring him home.

But as Strike investigates, it becomes clear that there is more to Quine’s disappearance than his wife realizes. The novelist has just completed a manuscript featuring poisonous pen-portraits of almost everyone he knows. If the novel were to be published, it would ruin lives—meaning that there are a lot of people who might want him silenced.

When Quine is found brutally murdered under bizarre circumstances, it becomes a race against time to understand the motivation of a ruthless killer, a killer unlike any Strike has encountered before…

New Movies on the Shelf this week are “Finestkind” starring Ben Foster and Tommy Lee Jones, “Imaginary” starring Taegen Burns and Tom Payne, “Sex in the City” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall and “If” starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming. Come on in and check it out!!

These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library.

Thank you for your support!

Ontario Provincial Park Day Use Park Passes are available at the Wawa Public Library? Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information. A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card.

Dungeons & Dragons – Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks. Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob and James, our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care. We are hoping to fill up the box with some lovely lap blankets for all the residents! Our Knitting Connections will continue throughout the summer months at the same day and time!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment