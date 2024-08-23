Ladies Night Golf – August 21st

We had 99 golfers! It was another beautiful day on the course! Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants!
**Notice: Beginning August 28, 2024, Ladies Night tee times will begin at 1:00 pm and end at 5:12 pm**
1st Flight:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 36
2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Amos, Spare – 37
3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Spare – 39
2nd Flight:
1st: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 40
2nd: Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello – 41
3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 41
3rd Flight:
1st: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 43
2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Cathy Cyr – 44
4th Flight:
1st: Lynn Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell – 45
2nd: Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Spare – 45
3rd: Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe, Ann Fenlon – 45
5th Flight:
1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Sandi Lowe – 47
2nd: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 47
3rd: Nadine Cartledge, Hailey Lamon, Laura Tremblay – 48
6th Flight:
1st: Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekintis – 51
2nd: Cheri Lowe, Delmarr Lowe, Andrea Sanders – 51
7th Flight:
1st: Chelsey Bolton, Magan Gagnon, Kylie Millette – 54
2nd: Chris Mitchell, Carmen Tait, Joan Jewell – 56
Special Event Winners:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Charlee Simon
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Lorna Chiupka
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #: Jen Lamontagne
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich (Birdie) – done by draw
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Vanessa Skouris
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Chrystal Morden
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Maury O’Neill
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Michelle Terris
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Jan Gagnon
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Helene Morin (Birdie)
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Helene Morin
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Jody McRae
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Diedre Dupuis
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Suzanne Lacasse
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Margaret Davidson
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Dawn Campbell
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Cassee Provost
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Cheri Lowe
30 Foot Putt – $700.00: Linda Mann, Michelle Krell, Andrea Sanders – there was no winner, next week’s Putt is worth $750.00!
Hole in One – $2630.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2680.00!
- Ladies Night Golf – August 21st - August 23, 2024
- Men’s Night Golf – August 15 - August 20, 2024
- Ladies Night Golf – August 14 - August 19, 2024