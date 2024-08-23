Ladies Night Golf – August 21st

We had 99 golfers! It was another beautiful day on the course! Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants!

**Notice: Beginning August 28, 2024, Ladies Night tee times will begin at 1:00 pm and end at 5:12 pm**

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 36

2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Amos, Spare – 37

3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Spare – 39

2nd Flight:

1st: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 40

2nd: Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello – 41

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 41

3rd Flight:

1st: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 43

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Cathy Cyr – 44

4th Flight:

1st: Lynn Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell – 45

2nd: Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Spare – 45

3rd: Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe, Ann Fenlon – 45

5th Flight:

1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Sandi Lowe – 47

2nd: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 47

3rd: Nadine Cartledge, Hailey Lamon, Laura Tremblay – 48

6th Flight:

1st: Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekintis – 51

2nd: Cheri Lowe, Delmarr Lowe, Andrea Sanders – 51

7th Flight:

1st: Chelsey Bolton, Magan Gagnon, Kylie Millette – 54

2nd: Chris Mitchell, Carmen Tait, Joan Jewell – 56

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Charlee Simon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Lorna Chiupka

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #: Jen Lamontagne

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich (Birdie) – done by draw

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Vanessa Skouris

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Chrystal Morden

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Maury O’Neill

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Michelle Terris

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Jan Gagnon

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Helene Morin (Birdie)

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Helene Morin

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Jody McRae

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Diedre Dupuis

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Suzanne Lacasse

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Margaret Davidson

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Dawn Campbell

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Cassee Provost

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Cheri Lowe

30 Foot Putt – $700.00: Linda Mann, Michelle Krell, Andrea Sanders – there was no winner, next week’s Putt is worth $750.00!

Hole in One – $2630.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2680.00!