Men’s Night Golf – August 15

There were 123 golfers on a sunny evening with temperatures of 21C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremi Lord
|Sam Vachon
|Adam Martelli
|30
|2nd
|Kyston Stevens
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|31
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Michel lemoyne
|Joel Dechamplain
|Darcy Pilon
|34
|2nd
|Marc Desjardins
|Marcie Provost
|Travis Johnson
|34
|3rd
|Gary G.
|Stef Morin
|B. Fawcett
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Don Humphries
|Mark Szekely
|35
|2nd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Levesque
|35
|3rd
|Lucas Maorris
|Tom Fahrer
|Bill Fahrer
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Ty Martell
|Hunter Martel
|36
|2nd
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|36
|3rd
|Kory Charbonaeu
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Ian
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|jesse Lefebvre
|Roger Lord
|37
|2nd
|Derek Hardy
|Anders Dereski
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Mike Belanger
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Francis Belanger
|Jim Oleynik
|Eric Comptois
|38
|2nd
|Dan White
|Kaiden White
|Carson White
|38
|3rd
|Don Perkins
|Dan McCoy
|Don Soderland
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Garth Wheatley
|39
|2nd
|Mike Hertz
|Josh Rainville
|Justin Fletcher
|41
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Adam Martelli
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Peter Moore
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Joe McCoy
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Vic Sillanpaa
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Nick Farand
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $840 on August 22nd.
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dave Jennings
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Levesque
25’ Putt – No Winner, on August 22nd, the prize moves to $750 Cash. Putters: Paul Bernath, Don Humphries, Bill Fahrer, Tom Fahrer, Nick Farand, and Cooper Laframbois.
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 22nd prize moves to $5,250 Cash
Notes:
- August 22nd early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
- August 22nd late Shotgun start at 5 p.m.
- Please remembers to add first and last names on the Scorecards
- Men’s Nights will be adjusting soon due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.
- Men’s Night Golf – August 15 - August 20, 2024
- Ladies Night Golf – August 14 - August 19, 2024
- Federally funded trains increasingly unreliable in Northern Ontario - August 19, 2024