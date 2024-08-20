Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 15

There were 123 golfers on a sunny evening with temperatures of 21C.

1st Flight Score
1st Jeremi Lord Sam Vachon Adam Martelli 30
2nd Kyston Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 31
3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Michel lemoyne Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 34
2nd Marc Desjardins Marcie Provost Travis Johnson 34
3rd Gary G. Stef Morin B. Fawcett 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Don Humphries Mark Szekely 35
2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 35
3rd Lucas Maorris Tom Fahrer Bill Fahrer 35
4th Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Ty Martell Hunter Martel 36
2nd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 36
3rd Kory Charbonaeu Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian 36
5th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre jesse Lefebvre Roger Lord 37
2nd Derek Hardy Anders Dereski Spare 37
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Mike Belanger 37
6th Flight Score
1st Francis Belanger Jim Oleynik Eric Comptois 38
2nd Dan White Kaiden White Carson White 38
3rd Don Perkins Dan McCoy Don Soderland 38
7th Flight Score
1st Al Hardy John Scott Garth Wheatley 39
2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Adam Martelli
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Peter Moore
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Joe McCoy
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeff Amos
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Vic Sillanpaa
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Nick Farand
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $840 on August 22nd.

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dave Jennings
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Levesque

25’ Putt – No Winner, on August 22nd, the prize moves to $750 Cash. Putters: Paul Bernath, Don Humphries, Bill Fahrer, Tom Fahrer, Nick Farand, and Cooper Laframbois.

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 22nd prize moves to $5,250 Cash

Notes:

  • August 22nd early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
  • August 22nd late Shotgun start at 5 p.m.
  • Please remembers to add first and last names on the Scorecards
  • Men’s Nights will be adjusting soon due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.
