Men’s Night Golf – August 15

There were 123 golfers on a sunny evening with temperatures of 21C.

1st Flight Score 1st Jeremi Lord Sam Vachon Adam Martelli 30 2nd Kyston Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 31 3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Michel lemoyne Joel Dechamplain Darcy Pilon 34 2nd Marc Desjardins Marcie Provost Travis Johnson 34 3rd Gary G. Stef Morin B. Fawcett 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Don Humphries Mark Szekely 35 2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 35 3rd Lucas Maorris Tom Fahrer Bill Fahrer 35 4th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Ty Martell Hunter Martel 36 2nd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 36 3rd Kory Charbonaeu Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian 36 5th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre jesse Lefebvre Roger Lord 37 2nd Derek Hardy Anders Dereski Spare 37 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Mike Belanger 37 6th Flight Score 1st Francis Belanger Jim Oleynik Eric Comptois 38 2nd Dan White Kaiden White Carson White 38 3rd Don Perkins Dan McCoy Don Soderland 38 7th Flight Score 1st Al Hardy John Scott Garth Wheatley 39 2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Adam Martelli

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Peter Moore

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Joe McCoy

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeff Amos

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Vic Sillanpaa

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Nick Farand

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jeremi Lord

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $840 on August 22nd.

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dave Jennings

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eric Levesque

25’ Putt – No Winner, on August 22nd, the prize moves to $750 Cash. Putters: Paul Bernath, Don Humphries, Bill Fahrer, Tom Fahrer, Nick Farand, and Cooper Laframbois.

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 22nd prize moves to $5,250 Cash

Notes: