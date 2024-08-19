Thank you – Zagar Family

On behalf of the entire Zagar Family, we would like to thank everyone who joined us, from near and far, and sent messages for Ralph’s funeral/celebration of life on August 10th.
We enjoyed reading the messages and seeing so many faces from the past and present! It was a very special day as we shared memories and stories to celebrate Ralph. Thank you!
