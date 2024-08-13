Breaking News

Senior Golf – August 12

We had a total of 27 golfers out on a beautiful sunny day.

1st Place – Sue, Diane & John – 34
2nd Place – Judy & Vic – 35
3rd Place – Shirley, Ray & Linda M. – 36
Least Putts – Cheryl & Sandy – 12
Closest to Pin #3 – Don P
Closest to Pin # 7 – Shirley

Home Building Center $20 voucher- Vic
Canadian Tire $25 voucher – Sandy
North of 17 Large Pizza – Luan
Young’s General Store Voucher – Butch
Golf Club $10 Cash – Cheryl

Again a big thank you to the sponsors for supporting the senior golfers.

