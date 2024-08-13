We had a total of 27 golfers out on a beautiful sunny day.
1st Place – Sue, Diane & John – 34
2nd Place – Judy & Vic – 35
3rd Place – Shirley, Ray & Linda M. – 36
Least Putts – Cheryl & Sandy – 12
Closest to Pin #3 – Don P
Closest to Pin # 7 – Shirley
Home Building Center $20 voucher- Vic
Canadian Tire $25 voucher – Sandy
North of 17 Large Pizza – Luan
Young’s General Store Voucher – Butch
Golf Club $10 Cash – Cheryl
Again a big thank you to the sponsors for supporting the senior golfers.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Senior Golf – August 12 - August 13, 2024
- Labour for Lithium: Analyzing the availability of labour for a lithium-processing facility in Thunder Bay - August 13, 2024
- Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision - August 12, 2024