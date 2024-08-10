MPP Mantha statement on arbitration/Mortimer Investigation

MPP Michael Mantha made the following statement regarding the ONDP arbitration/Mortimer Investigation:
“The last two years have been very challenging, but it is time to move past this matter. While I disagree with some of the characterizations made, on the advice of my legal counsel I will not be commenting further at this time.
It is my honour to represent the people of Algoma-Manitoulin. I will fulfill my role as Member of Provincial Parliament for the remainder of this term and leave the decision on my future in the hands of voters in Algoma-Manitoulin.”
