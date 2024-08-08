DAVIDSON, Murray Andrew

Passed away suddenly with his family by his side on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at the age of 58 years.

Beloved husband of Tracey (nee Dorey) Davidson for 14 years. Loving and proud father of Serenity. Dear son of Alva and the late William “Bill” Davidson. Brother of Cathy Edison (John), Douglas Davidson (Angy) and Glenn Davidson. Son-in-law of Lois Dorey and the late (Dave). Brother-in-law of Michael Dorey. Murray will be lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Murray was born in Selkirk, Manitoba, at the age of 3, he and his family moved to Newfoundland and eventually made Ontario their home. At the age of 13, Murray joined the Army Cadets and stayed with the Cadets until he reached the rank of Captain. He spent some of his summers at CFB Borden. He founded and opened the Cadet Corp in Bracebridge, ON. Murray spent a total of 45 years serving with the Military through the cadet program.

An avid outdoors person, Murray enjoyed many activities including hunting, jeeping, and camping, and spending as much time as he could with his family.

At Murray’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, the University Health Network Organ Transplant Program, the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.