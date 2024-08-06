SE OPP – Human Remains found at Montreal River Harbour in 2017 are identified

Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation using investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

On July 30, 2017, a hiker located human remains on a cliff overlooking Montreal River Harbour, approximately an hour north of Sault Ste. Marie. As a result, members of the Superior East Wawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

An extensive search of the area was completed with support from the Emergency Response Team, Aviation Unit and detachment members. Clothing items, a firearm, coins and a cardboard box were located at the scene and examined. The deceased was carrying Canadian currency. It is unknown how the individual arrived at the location, but it is believed they may have taken a bus, walked or hitchhiked.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) determined that the human remains were of a male, approximately 45 to 65 years old. Foul play was not suspected in his death. The OPP requested public assistance for information and released a re-enactment video on social media, which can be seen above.

The investigation continued and in April 2022, CIB detectives submitted the male’s DNA to the DNA Doe Project for IGG use in an attempt to determine his identity. In September 2023, the presumptive identity was verified and used by detectives to locate living family members. A family member’s DNA was used to confirm the male’s identity and the family was notified of the results. The identity of the deceased male will not be shared publicly to respect the family’s wishes.

The OPP would like to thank the public and the media for their interest in the investigation and for tips provided over the last seven years. The investigation was assisted by Sault Ste. Marie OPP Forensic Identification Services, Victim Services, Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC).

“Thanks to the investigative efforts and support from many OPP units, the OCC/OFPS and the DNA Doe Project, a family has finally received answers about their loved one. This case is another example of how technological advancements, in this instance the use of investigative genetic genealogy, can help police with historic cases. We look forward to being able to provide more families with answers in the future, as we continue to implement this technique into our investigations.” – Acting Detective Superintendent Daniel Nadeau, Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Implementation Team, OPP CIB