East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Cat shooting death

Cat dies after being shot with low calibre firearm.

On July 27, 2024, shortly after 12:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an animal complaint where a cat was shot on River Road in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined on July 26, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the owner let the cat outside and fifteen minutes later the seven-month-old cat returned home with a bloody wound in the mouth and bleeding profusely. The owners transported their pet to a local veterinarian in Elliot Lake where the feline succumbed to its injuries. The X-ray determined the cat had been shot through its mouth, with the low calibre projectile exiting the chin area, penetrated the chest and became lodged causing a fatal injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Reference # E240982108

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.