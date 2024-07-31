Between the Covers – July 31st

Family Photo Scavenger Hunt – All photos were due in on Thursday July 25th by 4 p.m. We hope everyone had a great time. Winners will be announced on Tuesday July 31st, 2024.

Throughout the months of July and August, we are encouraging families to read, read, read. Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library. You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package. We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize. BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the Website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4 p.m. Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

WPL Escape Room – Crazy Davey’s Fishing Fiasco! A huge thank you to Angler’s Inn for allowing us the use one of the ice huts for our 2024 Escape Room Fundraiser! Limited time slots available over the weekend. Book your time ASAP. Thank you for your support.

New Books this Week “Summer Days” by Suzanne Rindell, “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand, “15 Summers Later” by RaeAnne Thayne, and “Same As It Ever Was” by Claire Lombardo. The new audio book this week is “Never Too Late” by Danielle Steel. En Français, nous avons “Le Garage Rose” par France Lorrain.

The staff pick of the week is “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris.

In April 1942, Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew, is forcibly transported to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau. When his captors discover that he speaks several languages, he is put to work as a Tätowierer (the German word for tattooist), tasked with permanently marking his fellow prisoners.

Imprisoned for more than two and a half years, Lale witnesses horrific atrocities and barbarism—but also incredible acts of bravery and compassion. Risking his own life, he uses his privileged position to exchange jewels and money from murdered Jews for food to keep his fellow prisoners alive.

One day in July 1942, Lale, prisoner 32407, comforts a trembling young woman waiting in line to have the number 34902 tattooed onto her arm. Her name is Gita, and in that first encounter, Lale vows to somehow survive the camp and marry her.

A vivid, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful re-creation of Lale Sokolov’s experiences as the man who tattooed the arms of thousands of prisoners with what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is also a testament to the endurance of love and humanity under the darkest possible conditions.

New Movies on the Shelf this week is “Anyone But You” starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González, “Next Goal Wins” starring Kaimana and Elizabeth Moss and “Abigail” starring Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS – This is such a popular program that we have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob and James, our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

The Wawa Public Library is in the middle of a very busy summer and we are loving it! Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day! Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories! Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw! Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library from 11am-12noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club! Pamphlets are available at the library and schedule is posted on line. See our Summer Program Facebook Page!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lap blankets and shawls!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.