Angus Gold Continues to Improve Grade of BIF-Hosted Gold System

Angus Gold Inc. is pleased to announce assay results from the first five (5) exploration holes that were completed on the BIF Gold Zone as part of its summer 2024 drill program at the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The first five (5) holes were infill holes drilled on the BIF Gold Zone to improve continuity and understanding of the newly discovered zone. The holes were planned to test a new structural hypothesis that could be used to consistently target higher grade material. The results from the initial holes are better than holes drilled in previous years with longer intercepts of > 2.0 g/t Au mineralization. These results continue to indicate strong potential for the area to host significant BIF-hosted gold mineralization similar to that seen at the large, high-grade deposits of Musselwhite (Newmont), Meadowbank (Agnico-Eagle) and Back River (B2 Gold) in Ontario and Nunavut. The drill program is ongoing and these results will be used to further refine the model for subsequent holes.

Breanne Beh, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “We are very pleased with the initial results from our 2024 BIF drilling program. In addition to demonstrating the continuity of this thick, extensive gold zone, it is particularly encouraging that our targeting process is starting to return significant intervals of higher-grade material than in previous programs. These results speak to the ongoing improvements in our understanding of the structural controls at the BIF Gold Zone. As drilling on the BIF continues, we are also very excited to return to the Dorset Gold Zone during the month of August, and follow-up on our high-grade intercept of 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres. In addition, prospecting and mapping work is underway on two brand new exploration areas at the Golden Sky project, Abbey Lake and Mishi West. Initial prospecting results from these areas are encouraging, which continues to highlight the exceptional exploration potential of Angus’ entire land package.”

The 2024 drilling program on the BIF was designed to test new hypotheses regarding the structural controls on the gold mineralization. The first five (5) drill holes published in this press release were infill holes completed along the previously defined 1.0 kilometre of strike length of the BIF Gold Zone. The holes were successful at continuing to intersect an approximately 50-metre-thick gold zone, however, results included longer intercepts of +2.0 g/t Au mineralization than previously observed. GS-24-142, GS-24-143, GS-24-144, GS-24-145 and GS-24-146 were all drilled to test dilational zones within the magnetic lineament that hosts the BIF Gold Zone. These initial results are encouraging and indicate an improved understanding of the system and reinforce the potential for higher grades. Notable intersections are listed in the table below.

Selected drill results from the 5 holes at the Golden Sky drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Area GS-24-142 85.5 90.5 5.0 1.7 BIF GS-24-142 104.5 146.7 42.2 0.9 including 104.5 118.5 14.0 1.7 including 104.5 107.5 3.0 2.6 including 110.5 113.5 3.0 2.5 including 115.5 118.5 3.0 1.9 GS-24-142 195.4 212.4 17.0 1.2 including 204.4 209.4 5.0 2.0 GS-24-143 126.6 160.8 34.2 0.6 BIF including 145.8 150.8 5.0 1.5 GS-24-143 209.0 234.0 25.0 1.0 including 209.0 213.5 4.5 2.2 GS-24-143 251.0 255.0 4.0 1.0 including 253.0 254.0 1.0 2.8 GS-24-144 83.0 130.4 47.4 1.1 BIF including 83.0 102.7 19.7 1.5 including 88.0 99.7 11.7 2.2 GS-24-144 123.2 130.4 7.2 2.3 including 123.2 124.2 1.0 9.7 GS-24-144 175.4 176.4 1.0 2.3

(1) Assay results presented over core length. Additional drilling will be necessary to constrain the true width of the mineralized envelope of the gold system.

Exploration work being conducted elsewhere on the project during the summer 2024 field season includes detailed mapping and prospecting at the brand-new Abbey Lake and Mishi West exploration areas. In addition, a detailed soil sampling program is planned on the Feather River exploration area to aid with the selection of targets for the winter 2025 drilling program.

The ongoing drill program on the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus’ drill programs on the Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres.

The Dorset Gold Zone contains a historic estimated indicated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) of 40,000 ounces of gold grading 1.4 g/t Au, and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold grading 1.2 g/t Au (source: NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada” dated February 18, 2020). The Dorset Zone lies within the Mishi Creek Deformation Zone (“MCDZ”). The MCDZ can be traced for at least seven (7) kilometres within the Golden Sky project and has seen very little historic exploration along most of its strike length.

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to Wesdome’s high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company’s 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines. The project is host to the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone, which contains a historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consisting of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada” dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.