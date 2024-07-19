Friday Morning News – July 19

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Cochrane fire management sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. Wawa fire management sector has 1 fire that is under control. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region. The following areas have a high fire hazard; Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Massey, Temiskaming Shores, Pukaskwa National Park, and the east side of Algonquin Park.
News Tidbits:
- This year is the 101st edition of SSM’s Rotaryfest. It kicked off last night, and will continue until Saturday night. It includes the Rotary Community Day Parade – with the theme of Welcome to the Zoo – that will proceed along Bay Street due to construction on Queen Street at 11 a.m. Saturday.
