Thursday Morning News – July 18

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Cochrane Fire Management Sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. Wawa Fire Management Sector has 1 fire that is under control. Sudbury Fire Management Sector has 1 fire that is being held. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region. Areas of Sudbury, Espanola, and Algonquin Park are showing some spots of high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
-
There may be traffic delays at Desolation Lake. The westbound lane and shoulder is closed to allow for environmental clean up.
