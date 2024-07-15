Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Showers ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed by early evening on Sunday, July 14th. Wawa 6 (WAW006) is a 1 hectare fire that is under control. It is located south of Becker Road (Hornepayne), and 2 kilometres northeast of Moonlight Lake. There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All of which are being held in the Cochrane fire management sector, except for 2 fires which are under control in the Wawa fire management sector, and being held the Sudbury fire management sector. The fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario Science Centre will remain permanently closed.
- This weekend we lost Richard Simmons, age 76; and Dr Ruth Westheimer at 96
- years of age
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Monday & Tuesday Events) - July 15, 2024
- Monday Morning News – July 15 - July 15, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – July 13 - July 13, 2024