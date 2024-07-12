Friday Morning News – July 12

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There were 7 new wildland fires, meaning that there are 12 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All of which are being held in the Cochrane fire management sector. The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Railfans will be delighted to hear that Canadian Pacific 2816, CP’s Empress returned to Calgary on Wednesday, July 10th after being the first steam locomotive to visit Canada, the United States and Mexico. She was the first “main line steam locomotive to run in Mexico since the 1960s; and at nearly 10,000 miles long, the tour will likely go down in the history books as the longest steam excursion to ever feature a single locomotive” (railfan.com). The Empress visited White River in 1998.
