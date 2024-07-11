Brad Southern Named 2024 North American CEO of the Year

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern has been named 2024 North American CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets. This marks the second time in five years that Southern has received this recognition, a rare achievement noted by Fastmarkets.

Southern was selected by analysts who cover the North American and global pulp and paper industry. He was noted for his focus, determination, and success in transforming LP from a commodity to a specialty producer. Analysts commend Southern for his effective leadership, with one describing him as a CEO who “gets the job done,” another calling him a “reliable leader who operates with little fanfare,” and a third highlighting his strategic growth in LP’s Siding segment, noting that he has significantly reduced the company’s risk profile.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fastmarkets and the analyst community for our well-executed strategy,” said Southern. “LP’s success is a testament to our team members’ commitment to delivering high-quality products and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Southern has served as LP’s CEO since 2017 and Chairperson of the Board since 2020. He joined LP in 1999 and has held various leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OSB, Senior Vice President of Siding, and Vice President of Specialty Operations. Southern is also a board member of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Forest Products Association of Canada, and the Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Fastmarkets noted that Southern is a rare example of a forester leading a major U.S. forest products company. “It’s notable—despite its name, the forest products industry in the U.S. is seldom led by foresters. Southern is a successful exception.” He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Forest Resources from the University of Georgia and began his career with MacMillan Bloedel as a forester.

Southern will be honored at the 36th Annual Fastmarkets North American Forest Products Conference on October 29, 2024 in Chicago.

In 2023, LP purchased Wawa OSB Inc.