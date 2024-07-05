Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision, Hwy 17 remains closed

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle (CMV) collision.

On July 5, 2024, just before 5:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, Emergency Medical Services, and Fire responded to a single CMV collision on Highway 17 west of Rossport at Cavers Hill.

At this time, at least one individual has been pronounced deceased.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Highway 17 remains closed in both directions at Cavers Road.