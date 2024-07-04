Breaking News

Senior’s Golf – July 3rd

We had 13 golfers out to brave the threatening skies, but rain held off to the last holes.

1st Place – Linda & Paul – 33
2nd Place- Luan, Sue & Ray – 34
3rd Place – Barb & John – 40
Least Putts – Luan, Sue & Ray – 12
Closest to Pin #3 – Dan
Closest to Pin #7 – Dan

Ticket Vouchers

1.  Home Building Center $20 – Paul
2.  Canadian tire Voucher $25 – Lise
3.  North of 17 (Large Pizza) – Barb
4.  Young’s General Store (ice cream vouchers) – John
5.  Michipicoten Golf Club $10 – Gary

