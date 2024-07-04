Senior’s Golf – July 3rd

We had 13 golfers out to brave the threatening skies, but rain held off to the last holes.

1st Place – Linda & Paul – 33

2nd Place- Luan, Sue & Ray – 34

3rd Place – Barb & John – 40

Least Putts – Luan, Sue & Ray – 12

Closest to Pin #3 – Dan

Closest to Pin #7 – Dan

Ticket Vouchers

1. Home Building Center $20 – Paul

2. Canadian tire Voucher $25 – Lise

3. North of 17 (Large Pizza) – Barb

4. Young’s General Store (ice cream vouchers) – John

5. Michipicoten Golf Club $10 – Gary