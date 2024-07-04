Senior’s Golf – July 3rd

We had 13 golfers out to brave the threatening skies, but rain held off to the last holes.
1st Place – Linda & Paul – 33
2nd Place- Luan, Sue & Ray – 34
3rd Place – Barb & John – 40
Least Putts – Luan, Sue & Ray – 12
Closest to Pin #3 – Dan
Closest to Pin #7 – Dan
Ticket Vouchers
1. Home Building Center $20 – Paul
2. Canadian tire Voucher $25 – Lise
3. North of 17 (Large Pizza) – Barb
4. Young’s General Store (ice cream vouchers) – John
5. Michipicoten Golf Club $10 – Gary
