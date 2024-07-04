Outstanding graduating students awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

This year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2024 during the board’s secondary schools’ graduation ceremonies.
ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Addison Bond and Mariska Lamothe
ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Chloé Fortin and Xander Jaworski
ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Alexis Blais and Jonathan Houle
ÉSC La Renaissance (Espanola) Lauren Langlois and Camryn Ramsay
ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Daphnée Vachon and Ella Dubreuil
Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Alex Bechard
Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Kloley Koko and Xavier Lefebvre
ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Nadia Guillemette and Zachary Champagne
ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Katrine Tessier and Zackary Vaillancourt
ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Mya Rilley and Ethan Austin
