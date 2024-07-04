Outstanding graduating students awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

This year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2024 during the board’s secondary schools’ graduation ceremonies.

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Addison Bond and Mariska Lamothe

ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Chloé Fortin and Xander Jaworski

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Alexis Blais and Jonathan Houle

ÉSC La Renaissance (Espanola) Lauren Langlois and Camryn Ramsay

ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Daphnée Vachon and Ella Dubreuil

Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Alex Bechard

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Kloley Koko and Xavier Lefebvre

ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Nadia Guillemette and Zachary Champagne

ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Katrine Tessier and Zackary Vaillancourt

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Mya Rilley and Ethan Austin