Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Mother Nature cooperated and gave us a dry, pleasant day to host the second annual LDHCF Charity Golf Tournament.

It was a fun time, if the echoing laughter was any indicator. Golfing skills were tested at various holes and at the chipping contest. No one has chipped into the pan yet. Start practicing for next year!

Golfers were treated to a tasty snack at Hole 5 and a delicious dinner at the Legion Hall where prizes were awarded.

Events do not happen without a lot of hard work,wonderful sponsors and great participants. We can’t thank you all enough.

You helped us raise just over $12,000.00 which will help us purchase the final items on the hospital’s wish list.

Your generous hearts are giving us a healthier future.