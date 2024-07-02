Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2024

On the evening of Thursday, June 27th, Michipicoten High School graduates walked across the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diploma or Certificate. This achievement was celebrated by families and friends in attendance, while graduates were cheered on in spirit by those who couldn’t make it.

After years of hard work and determination, the Graduates of 2024 walked the aisle to the playing of Pomp and Circumstance, listened to a speech by ADSB Trustee Mrs. Susan Johnson, and were given advice by principal Mrs. Trish Bernath. This year’s esteemed valedictorian was Tessa Robinson, who’s address reminisced about the past, acknowledged the perseverance of fellow students, and talked about the varied paths of classmates as they all set out to write the next chapter of their lives.

After each graduate was presented with their diploma or certificate, MHS staff and community members bestowed recipients with scholarships, bursaries, and awards. A slideshow concluded the ceremony which brought the graduates and onlookers down memory lane. And what has become a recent tradition, the graduates all left with a beautiful MHS 2024 pottery mug handcrafted and generously donated by former teacher Mrs. Cindy Chiupka-Jozin (Green Cabin Pottery) – thank you!

Many hands made the night possible, so a heartfelt thank-you to those involved. The staff and students of Michipicoten High School would especially like to publicly thank the following companies, organizations, and individuals who generously offered graduation scholarships, bursaries, or awards at our school this year. We are so very fortunate that our community provides our graduates an incredible number of opportunities to apply for support to further their education and to recognize their accomplishments.

Alamos Island Gold

Algoma District School Board

Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631

Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (in honour of Steve Turyk)

Chief William G. Rose Golf Tournament (in honour of Chief William G. Rose)

Chris Casavant Memorial Golf Tournament (in honour of Chris Casavant)

Donald L. Davidson Fuels

Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable

The Estate of Dr. Heather Onyett (in memory of Gloria Margaret Moreau Onyett)

Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)

Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)

Northern Lights Ford

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation

Rotary Club of Wawa

Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429

Russell Reid Memorial Committee (in honour of Russell Reid)

The Estate of Tory & Isabel Lawson

United Steel Workers Local 9246

Villeneuve Construction

Wawa Dental Centre

Wawa Minor Hockey Association

Weecheetowin Support Services

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (in honour of Aleksa Kusic)

The recognition and financial support that accompanies receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into fundraising and organizing for these awards, bursaries, and scholarships certainly does not go unnoticed.

Thank you, Wawa and area, for celebrating our graduates. This is one amazing community, and we are so proud and thankful to be a part of it!