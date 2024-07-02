Northern Ontario Women’s Caucus Announces Executive Committee

The Northern Ontario Women’s (NOW) Caucus members have elected their inaugural Executive Committee.

Executive Committee:

Cheryl Fort – President at Large (Hornepayne)

Lindsay Koch – Vice-President, NOMA Region (Kenora)

Wendy Landry – Vice-President, NOMA Region (Shuniah)

Michelle Boileau – Vice-President, FONOM Region (Timmins)

Melanie Pilon – Vice-President, FONOM Region (Wawa)

Johanne Baril – Vice-President, Communities Under 2,500 (Val Rita-Harty)

Catherine Kiewning – Vice-President, Underrepresented Populations (Dryden)

The executive are elected by region (Northeastern and Northwestern Ontario) and classification to ensure that all municipalities have equal representation, which is also supported by the simplified hierarchal structure of the executive. Each member speaks with equal authority, led by the president, on behalf of the members.

The Executive Committee is responsible for upholding the group’s mission – to create an alliance of women municipal representatives across Northern Ontario, [and] to create and preserve space for women in municipal politics, as every voice matters. The Executive is focused on the continued growth of the organization and will advocate with federal and provincial partners on ideas and solutions that will improve the quality of life in Northern Ontario. Next, NOW will work on a funding strategy to allow for employee recruitment.

Cheryl Fort, President at Large – Anishinaabe Kwe from the Ogoki River area, member of Eabametoong First Nation and much family in Marten Falls First Nation and Aroland First Nation, part of Treaty 9. Cheryl is in her second term as Mayor of the Township of Hornepayne and is the first female and first Indigenous Mayor to be elected in municipality. While working as both Mayor and as a locomotive engineer for Canadian National Railway, she also serves as the 1st Vice-President for the Ontario Good Roads Association, Vice-President of the Algoma District Municipal Association, and Chair of the Hornepayne Housing Corporation. As a servant-leader and a strong advocate for change, she would like to see prosperous and thriving communities and people across Ontario, but especially in Northern Ontario.

Lindsay Koch, Vice-President, NOMA Region – As a first-term Councillor, elected in 2022, Lindsay brings her ongoing education – holding a designation in governance, certification in policy development, currently studying for a designation in privacy – and experience together to support good, informed decision making at the council table, and actively works to ensure the City of Kenora, and Northern Ontario are represented and recognized in the province. Currently employed in public health governance, Lindsay is no stranger to provincial work done at a local level and the efforts needed to ensure equitable tools and resources are provided to ensure residents have what they need to live and thrive in our communities.

Wendy Landry, Vice-President, NOMA Region – 2022’s Municipal World Women of Influence in Municipal Government Award recipient, Wendy Landry is the Mayor of the Municipality of Shuniah and has served 4 terms on Council and is serving her third term as Mayor. Wendy was born and raised in Nipigon, Ontario, and is a Member of the Red Rock Indian Band. She is now the longest serving President of NOMA and continues to be a strong advocate serving on many boards, committees, and a dedicated volunteer for many years in many areas. Wendy is currently the Vice-President of Indigenous Leadership, Partnerships, and Strategies for Confederation College.

Michelle Boileau, Vice-President, FONOM Region – Michelle Boileau was born and raised in Timmins as a proud Fanco-Ontarian, and is committed to promoting French heritage and culture. She has served on municipal council since 2018 and is currently in her first term as Mayor. She serves as the region chair of the Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association, President of the Association française des municipalités de l’Ontario, and was recently elected to the board of directors for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. As Mayor of one of Northern Ontario’s five largest cities and regional service hub, Mayor Boileau understands the importance of investing in the infrastructure and core services that residents, local business, and industry need to prosper.

Melanie Pilon, Vice-President, FONOM Region – Melanie was acclaimed the Mayor of the Municipality of Wawa in November 2022, after being appointed to the position of Councillor in February of the same year. With over 10+ years of senior work experience in community economic development and Indigenous relations and engagement, she works as a Senior Manager – Indigenous Affairs for a major Canadian telecommunications company. Melanie is a proud and passionate Anishinaabe Kwe and is a member of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. She enjoys the support of her husband and family while working to realize positive, sustainable change for the community of Wawa and other communities in northern Ontario.