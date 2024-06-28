Ladies Night Golf – June 27

We had 102 golfers!
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 35
2nd: Deidre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 37
3rd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Lise Noel – 43
2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 44
3rd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 44
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Anya Switzer, Leah Isosarri, Spare – 45
2nd: Sylvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Spare – 46
3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 46
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Kayla Lamon, Hailey Filion, Nadine Cartledge – 47
2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 47
3rd: Christina Port, Amanda Huff, Tania Case – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Laura Mitchell, Jen Lamontagne, Spare – 47
2nd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Genevieve Verreault – 48
3rd: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 48
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 50
2nd: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 51
3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 51
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey – 54
2nd: Cheri Lowe, Delmarr Lowe, Andrea Sanders – 55
Special Event Winners:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Charlee Simon
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Genevieve Verreault
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Grace Dereski
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Beth Vachon
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Diane Spencer
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Darlene Trovarello
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Diedre Dupuis (Eagle)
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Ashley Omolida (Birdie)
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Cassee Provost
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Kylie Millette
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Linda Mann
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Darlene Trovarello
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Laura Mersereau
Draws:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Wendy Smith
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Johanna Rowe
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Sylvana Dereski
30 Foot Putt – $300.00: Nicole May, Grace Dereski, Anna-Liisa Klockars – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $350.00!!
Hole in One – $2230.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2280.00!!
A big shout out to our business sponsors. Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week.
