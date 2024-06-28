Ladies Night Golf – June 27

We had 102 golfers!

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 35

2nd: Deidre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 37

3rd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Lise Noel – 43

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 44

3rd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 44

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Anya Switzer, Leah Isosarri, Spare – 45

2nd: Sylvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Spare – 46

3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 46

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Kayla Lamon, Hailey Filion, Nadine Cartledge – 47

2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 47

3rd: Christina Port, Amanda Huff, Tania Case – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Laura Mitchell, Jen Lamontagne, Spare – 47

2nd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Genevieve Verreault – 48

3rd: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 48

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 50

2nd: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 51

3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 51

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey – 54

2nd: Cheri Lowe, Delmarr Lowe, Andrea Sanders – 55

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Charlee Simon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Genevieve Verreault

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Grace Dereski

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Guylaine Domich

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Beth Vachon

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Diane Spencer

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Darlene Trovarello

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Diedre Dupuis (Eagle)

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Ashley Omolida (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Cassee Provost

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Kylie Millette

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Linda Mann

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Darlene Trovarello

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Laura Mersereau

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Wendy Smith

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Johanna Rowe

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Sylvana Dereski

30 Foot Putt – $300.00: Nicole May, Grace Dereski, Anna-Liisa Klockars – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $350.00!!

Hole in One – $2230.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2280.00!!

A big shout out to our business sponsors. Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week.