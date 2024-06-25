We had 22 golfers out enjoying the sunshine.
1st Place – Cheryl & Ray
2nd Place – Diane & John
3rd Place – Barb & Dan
Least Putts – Jennifer & Tony
Closest to Pin Hole # 3 – Tony
Closest to Pin #7 – Dan
Home Building Center Voucher – Mike
Canadian Tire Voucher – Gary
North 17 Voucher – Lise
Young’s General Store – Andre
Michipicoten Golf Club Cash – Luc
North of 17 Voucher – John
Next week seniors will be on Tuesday at 1pm, due to Mon. Being the stat holiday.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Senior’s Golf – June 24 - June 25, 2024
- 3rd annual Family Colour Run – Saturday, June 29th - June 25, 2024
- Red Pine Announces Completion of Verification of Gold Assay Results Database to Support Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - June 24, 2024